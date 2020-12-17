'Move over, slow down' provisions come into effect January 1st

New legislation intended to make New Brunswick roads safer takes effect next year.

The province says amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act will extend the 'Move Over, Slow Down' law to include tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles and utility vehicles with their lights engaged, while also setting the maximum speed while passing to half the posted speed limit.

Distracted driving fines and demerit points are also going up, as are the fine and demerit points for passing a school bus with its flashing red lights on.

The changes come into effect on New Year's Day.

