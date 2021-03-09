MPs vote to issue summons for Kielburger brothers to testify at ethics committee

WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are proposing to testify after being summoned by a House of Commons committee, but the charity's lawyer says they won't answer questions about their organization's dealings with donors.



Members of the ethics committee voted unanimously yesterday to summon the brothers after the pair last week declined an invitation to testify.



Should they not appear by this Friday to testify for at least three hours, the committee declared, they may face potential censure by the House of Commons.



The charity's lawyer, William McDowell, says he would intervene as necessary to protect his clients rights, should the committee grant him standing.



NDP committee member Charlie Angus has already referred to the RCMP and the Canada Revenue Agency.



The committee probe went off in another direction late last month after a former donor alleged that the plaque on a school he had funded in Kenya had been replaced with a plaque in the name of another donor.