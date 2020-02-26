MQM Manufacturing interested in Bas-Caraquet Marine Centre vacancy

An Acadian Peninsula-based company is entering negotiations with the provincial government to buy a vacant building at the Bas-Caraquet Marine Centre.

The province says MQM Quality Manufacturing Ltd. has expressed interest in purchasing the building.

Andrea Anderson-Mason, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, said in a release, "We are extremely pleased to see a local company take an interest in the vacant building to complement its existing fabrication operations."

In December 2019, the province, through Provincial Holdings Ltd., issued a call for expressions of interest for an industrial building at the centre.

MQM Quality Manufacturing Ltd. is a fabrication shop headquartered in Tracadie.