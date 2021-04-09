Municipal Elections: Chaleur Region candidates
The deadline to nominate candidates for upcoming municipal elections in New Brunswick is Friday afternoon.
According to the ElectionsNB website, these are the candidates by community so far:
Bathurst
Mayor:
- Richard Barbeau,
- Kim Chamberlain.
Councillor(7 to elect):
- Penny Anderson,
- Greg Bosse,
- Michelle Branch,
- Clarence Brideau,
- Stephen J. Brunet,
- Annie Doucet,
- Patricia (Pat) Duffy,
- Sebastien Duke,
- Rickey Hondas,
- Lawrence Jacques,
- Dale Knowles,
- Jean-Francois LeBlanc
- Stephen Legacy,
- Michael (Mike) Willett,
- Graham Wiseman.
Beresford
Mayor:
- Edgar Aube
- Bruno Noel Godin
Councillor(5 to elect):
- Anne Bard-Lavigne,
- Brigitte Couturier,
- Gilles DeGrace,
- Ulric(Bobbi) DeGrace,
- Jean Guy Grant,
- Yvon Landry,
- Bruno Poirier.
Petit-Rocher
Mayor:
- Rachel Boudreau,
- Michel Fournier,
- Michael (Mike) Roy.
Councillor(5 to elect):
- Linda Chamberlain,
- Mean-Marc Cormier,
- Gston N. Frenette,
- Rejean Guitard,
- Annik Noel,
- Rheal Roy.
Pointe-Verte
Mayor:
- Maxime Lejeune
Councillor(4 to elect):
- Ronnie Arseneau,
- Sebastien Cormier,
- Brigitte Guitard,
- Roger Jean-Guy Guitard.
Nigadoo
Mayor:
- Charles Henri Doucet.
Councillor(4 to elect):
- Tanya Amberman,
- Marie Chantal Arseneault,
- Olivier Dilhac,
- Raphael Roy,
- Marco Scichilone,
- David Thibodeau.
Belledune
Mayor:
- Paul A. Arseneault,
- Joe Noel.
Councillor(3 to elect):
- Ron Bourque,
- Gina C. Card,
- Liliane D. Carmichael,
- Kristie (Roherty) Carrier,
- Ivan Doucet,
- Emma (Emmie) Flanagan,
- Barry William Noel.
Nominations close at 2pm.
Elections are slated for May 10th.