Municipalities to be responsible for regulation of ride-sharing services

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act that would allow ride-sharing services to operate in New Brunswick were introduced on Wednesday.

Government says the proposals define ride-sharing and set the standards for drivers and vehicles, while local by-laws would set parameters for vehicle-for-hire services.

Drivers would need to undergo a check of their driving record, have a clean driver's abstract, upgrade to a Class 4 licence, and work through an authorized ride-sharing company.

Vehicles used for ride-sharing would be subject to annual inspections.