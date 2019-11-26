Murder-suicide determined in death of New Brunswick man and woman

Investigators in New Brunswick have concluded the deaths of a man and woman in Oak Bay over the weekend were the result of a murder-suicide.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, members of the St. Stephen RCMP were called to a home on Route 170 for a report of a sudden death.

Upon arrival, police discovered the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man inside the home.

Police say autopsies have determined that the man killed the woman and then himself, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Names have not been released.

Due to the circumstances, police say no criminal charges will be laid.