N.B. 2019-20 fiscal year exceeds budgeted surplus

The province's audited financial statements for the 2019-20 fiscal year shows a $48.7 million surplus.

The Department of Finance and Treasury Board says that figure was $25.6 million more than was originally budgeted for the period ending March 31.

The fiscal year ended with a net debt reduction of $36.8 million and revenues that were $46.3 million higher than originally expected.

Government says expenses were $20.7 million over budget overall, which includes additional COVID-19 related costs offset by lower central-government expenses and paying down debt.

Audited financial statements for 2019-20 are available online.