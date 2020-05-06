N.B. announces support for at home learning

New Brunswick has announced it has purchased $860,000 worth of technology in support of home learning in the province.

"The fact remains that we are still living through a global pandemic, that is why we are still not planning on re-opening school years for the 2019-20 year," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy during a news conference on Wednesday. "We know this has not been easy for families, and we know families are concerned about the impact this will have on their education."

Cardy announced the province has purchased $860,000 worth of technology to help support students with at home learning including:

1000 iPads with data plans

500 laptops

300 'MiFi hubs' for students who do not have access to internet at home

"Over the last month the department has been working with teachers and school districts across the province to determine what technology could help them with at home learning," said Cardy.



Students will have the devices delivered to their homes, and are expected to return them at a designated date. Deliveries are expected to begin soon, but Cardy said the deliveries are slowed down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"This investment will help us to level the playing field and make sure students have equal opportunities for at home learning," said Cardy. "Not only is this technology going to help students in the coming months, it will help us build a world-class and connected education system for the future."

The investment is coming from within the regular educational budget, using unused funds previously marked for school buses and meals to cover the purchase.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April)

