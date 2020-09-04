N.B. artists performing live during the Labour Day weekend

New Brunswickers are invited to meet professional artists in provincial parks and tourism sites during the Labour Day weekend as part of a new artist-in-residence program.

A release states the Fresh AIR Program provides the artist with a location separate from a regular studio or workplace, where they can produce work while engaging with the public.

The initiative runs Saturday to Monday at the following parks and tourism sites:

Valerie LeBlanc and Daniel Dugas (multidisciplinary/media artists) - Hopewell Rocks;

Bruno Jacques Pelletier (musician) and Charline Collette (textile artist) - New Brunswick Botanical Garden;

Jason Nugent (photographer) - Mount Carleton Provincial Park;

Justin Sappier (wood carver) - Mactaquac Provincial Park; and

Jonathan Roy (literary artist/writer) - Village Historique Acadien

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture says the artist residencies will be subject to the COVID-19 rules of operation, including physical distancing.