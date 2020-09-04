iHeartRadio
N.B. artists performing live during the Labour Day weekend

New Brunswick

New Brunswickers are invited to meet professional artists in provincial parks and tourism sites during the Labour Day weekend as part of a new artist-in-residence program.

A release states the Fresh AIR Program provides the artist with a location separate from a regular studio or workplace, where they can produce work while engaging with the public.

The initiative runs Saturday to Monday at the following parks and tourism sites:

  • Valerie LeBlanc and Daniel Dugas (multidisciplinary/media artists) - Hopewell Rocks;
  • Bruno Jacques Pelletier (musician) and Charline Collette (textile artist) - New Brunswick Botanical Garden;
  • Jason Nugent (photographer) - Mount Carleton Provincial Park;
  • Justin Sappier (wood carver) - Mactaquac Provincial Park; and
  • Jonathan Roy (literary artist/writer) - Village Historique Acadien

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture says the artist residencies will be subject to the COVID-19 rules of operation, including physical distancing.

