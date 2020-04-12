N.B. companies make moves to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Brunswick business, Loop Lifestyle, is usually in the hair accessory business, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they've been forced to retool their operation.

"Right now, it's so new to everyone; but as we all have figured out with COVID-19 is we're capable of adapting quite quickly," says co-owner of Loop Lifestyle, Amanda McGathey.

After hearing medical professionals recommend people wear face masks in public, she and her business partner, Trisha Cann, began making face masks rather than hair scrunchies – from the confines of their homes.

"This is just going to be something else that becomes a daily norm, for now," says McGathey. "God only knows for how long – but it will become second-nature to do these practices."

Friends for over 20 years and business partners for almost two years, McGathey and Cann debuted their masks on Friday and sold out within minutes. On Saturday, the pair began working on more, discussing plans via video chat.

"We're constantly back and forth," says Cann.

"Normally, we'd see each other once a day; on average, at least three or four times a week," says McGathey. "But we haven't seen each other in over three weeks."

Loop Lifestyle is just one of many businesses in N.B. trying to adapt to the new normal. The Fredericton Chamber of Commerce says it's assisting many companies in making the move to online retail.

"Everyday I'm talking to businesses who are optimistic, but I'm also talking to businesses every day who simply don't know if, on the other side of this, they'll be able to continue," says Fredericton Chamber of Commerce CEO, Krista Ross. "Part of the challenge is the not knowing. They don't know how long this will go on; they don't know if they will be able to take advantage of some of the programs that are available."

Ross says government programs are changing daily, with some taking weeks before a business receives help. Now, more than ever before, Ross hopes New Brunswickers will choose to buy local when they can.

"I think this is critical," says Ross. "If you have a favourite business, restaurant, shop or store that you like to do business with, and they have an opportunity to buy online – are you're able? Then you need to do that because you want to have them there on the other side of this."

Fredericton's Chamber of Commerce has made an online list of businesses that are open or offering help.

On Thursday, Premier Blaine Higgs said life could return to normal for most in the province by summer – if New Brunswickers continue to keep the number of COVID-19 cases relatively low.

Meanwhile, Opportunities New Brunswick, a government branch with a focus on the economy, is assisting 1,200 businesses while they adjust and try to stay afloat.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown)