N.B. company says its rapid-test technology for sewage can help detect COVID-19 early

A Fredericton-based company has filed a patent for a technology it says can help provide rapid, early detection of COVID-19 in a community by testing its sewage.



LuminUltra and researchers at Dalhousie University have developed a system they say is portable and less costly than traditional laboratory testing. Company CEO Pat Whalen said his 4.5-kilogram device can make testing accessible to communities with limited or no access to lab facilities.



``It's all about giving us an earlier warning,'' Whalen said in a recent interview. ``This is a lower-cost solution that is far more deployable and portable and is able to be used in far more places.''



Whalen said while a traditional COVID-19 lab test takes about eight hours to complete, his company's device can produce on-site results within 90 minutes to two hours. The company's technology is simpler to use than traditional tests, he said, adding that tests can be conducted by ``any kind of lab technician'' as opposed to a highly trained chemist.



Whalen said the technology can be used by sewage treatment plants to detect COVID-19 in wastewater. But it can be used more widely, he explained, to test the waste of individual buildings located on university campuses, or of hospitals and seniors residences.



``There's a tremendous amount of flexibility with something that can be picked up and taken to where it needs to be,'' he said.