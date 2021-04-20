N.B. confirms case of blood clot from AstraZeneca vaccine, no new COVID cases Tuesday

Public Health has confirmed a New Brunswicker suffered a blood clot after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health said Tuesday the individual in their 30s received the vaccine in March, was treated for the blood clot and has recovered.

Russell added these blood clots are extremely rare and a COVID-19 infection brings much greater risks.

The individual received the dose prior to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's advice that the AstraZeneca vaccine only be administered to people aged 55 and older.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday, a feat which has not been achieved since March 10th.

With 19 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 139, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 11

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 9

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 100

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are 21 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including eight people in ICU.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers aged 65-years and older can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says appointments can be made online to receive the vaccine through either of the regional health networks, or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

If necessary, appointments can be made by a caregiver or family member on behalf of someone in the appropriate age group, however, walk-in appointments are not available.

Government has established a dedicated phone line for truck drivers who need assistance booking a vaccination appointment.

New Brunswick truck drivers, who are regular cross-border commuters, may call 1-833-724-0088 with questions about booking and to schedule a vaccination appointment.