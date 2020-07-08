N.B. COVID rules require venues collect patrons' contact info in case of outbreak

New Brunswick's public safety minister is reminding certain business owners they are required to collect the personal information of patrons in case of an outbreak of COVID-19.



Carl Urquhart said today the directive was announced two weeks ago, but added that some people were not aware.



The mandatory order says anyone accepting patrons for the purposes of eating, drinking, socializing, ceremony or entertainment, are required to collect their contact information and make it available to public health inspectors.



Urquhart says he has asked officials with the Health Department and the province's workplace safety agency to meet with businesses to make sure everyone is informed.



The minister says the requirement won't be enforced until he's sure everyone is aware of it.



He says the measure is to ensure the province is prepared in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.