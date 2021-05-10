N.B. Crime Stoppers seeks information on illegal poaching in Elgin

Crime Stoppers and the Department of Public Safety are investigating two incidents of illegal hunting in the Elgin area at the end of last year.

A release says poachers shot and killed a resident's dog on November 28th, 2020 and a deer was shot in front of a Pleasantvale residence around 1:30 a.m. on December 5th, 2020.

investigators say the suspects drove to the field and took the deer, but the residents were unable to get a description or plate number of the vehicle.

Night hunting and hunting out of season are both offences under the Fish and Wildlife Act, and shots were fired near homes in both instances.

Up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.