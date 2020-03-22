N.B. distilleries producing hand sanitizer in COVID-19 pandemic

Two New Brunswick distilleries are using their expertise to produce bulk quantities of hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Times and Transcript reports Port Royal Distillers in Moncton and Moonshine Creek Distillery in Waterville are looking to shift production at their facilities this week.

Port Royal Distillers makes Snowfox Vodka, while Moonshine Creek is best known as the maker of Chicken Bones Liqueur.

Marc LeBlanc, president of Port Royal Distillers, told the paper the distillery has the ability to stock large amounts of high concentrated alcohol and have recently had their formula approved by Health Canada.

The distillery will produce Bacteria Blaster, a 70% ethanol hand and surface sanitizer and the paper reports these will be mostly in large refill bottles with some production of 8oz sprays.

Jeremiah Clark, who co-owns Moonshine Creek, told the Times and Transcript the firm will start making large amounts this week, and has a production target in the ballpark of five thousand litres.

(With files from the Times and Transcript)