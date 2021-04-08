N.B. First Nation questions early start to fishing season after boat capsizes

The former chief of a New Brunswick First Nation says she's concerned the crab fishing season began too early this year after a boat recently capsized off the coast of Cape Breton.

Susan Levi-Peters, former chief of the Elsipogtog First Nation, said in a recent interview more consultation is needed between Ottawa and First Nations fishers about when to open fishing seasons.

She is reacting to a tragedy last weekend in her community when one crab fisher died and another went missing when the FV Tyhawk capsized in rough weather with five men aboard.

Levi-Peters says she and other members of the First Nation were concerned about the timing of this year's crab fishing season, which usually begins in mid-April, but she says the federal Fisheries Department went ahead and opened it early.



Jean Lanteigne, president of an association representing Acadian fishers, says the early opening date was chosen to take advantage of a window of calm weather.



FV Tyhawk deckhand Seth Monahan died after he was pulled from the water and the boat's captain, Craig Sock, is still missing.