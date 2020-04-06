N.B. government announces pandemic task force

The New Brunswick government has announced a pandemic task force to help combat COVID-19.

The new group will be given decision-making authority about the pandemic response for all aspects of the health-care system.

That includes the regional health authorities, Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick, primary care, and the long-term care system.

The task force consists of Dr. Gordon Dow, infectious disease specialist of Horizon Health Network, Dr. Nicole LeBlanc, chief of staff of Vitalité Health Network, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, and Gérald Richard, deputy minister of Health.

Premier Blaine Higgs says, "We need to empower, expedite and facilitate the essential workers who are putting themselves at risk to protect us all."