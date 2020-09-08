N.B. Greens promise $15/hr minimum wage if elected

New Brunswick's Green Party says if elected they would bring in an increase of the minimum wage to 15 dollars per hour.

David Coon also announced on Labour Day that he would guarantee sick leave, vacation and paid overtime for all workers under the Employment Standards Act.

Coon says the pandemic has revealed how many front-line workers in grocery stores and other sectors are undervalued.

The Green Leader says his party favours offering subsidies to small businesses to help them make the transition to better wages.