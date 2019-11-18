N.B. investment aimed at expanding nurse training

The New Brunswick government is providing $10.6 million in funding to expand training for licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses.

The funding will be provided over 10 years to add 24 spots per year in bridging training at the University of New Brunswick and 25 seats at the Universite de Moncton.

The programs will begin in January at the Saint John campus of UNB and Universite de Moncton campuses in Shippagan, Edmundston and Moncton.

Post-Secondary Education Minister Trevor Holder says the funding will help the province address a current and anticipated nursing shortage.