N.B. judge reserves decision on rights group's challenge to province's abortion law

A New Brunswick judge has reserved her decision on whether a national civil liberties group can challenge the province's abortion law.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare says she'll decide by the end of June if the Canadian Civil Liberties Association should be granted public interest standing.

The group launched legal action in January, seeking the court to declare unconstitutional a section of New Brunswick law that it says unlawfully limits access to abortion in the province.

Regulation 84-20 of the Medical Services Payment Act prohibits government subsidies for abortions conducted outside three approved hospitals.

The Crown argues the national group is not a citizen of New Brunswick and not directly impacted by the regulation.

But a lawyer for the CCLA says litigation is not likely if left to an individual plaintiff and the group has a history of promoting and defending civil liberties and Charter rights across Canada.

