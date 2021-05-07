N.B. launches public consultations on official languages and second language learning

New Brunswickers are invited to participate in public consultations on the review of the Official Languages Act and improving second language learning.

A release says residents will be able to consult a website to find information about the process and participate in the consultations by completing a questionaire or submitting comments and suggestions by mail or e-mail.

To further explore ideas and suggestions, the commissioners, Judge Yvette Finn and John McLaughlin, will meet virtually with various target groups, organizations and people who wish to discuss and share their thoughts.

The deadline to participate in the public consultations is August 31st, while a public report with recommendations will be submitted to government on December 31st.