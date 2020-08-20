N.B. Liberals promise funding boost for agriculture on day 3 of election campaign

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he'll inject an extra $5 million into the budget of the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries if he becomes premier in next month's election.



Vickers made the announcement today during a campaign stop on a farm in Drummond, N.B., in the province's northwest, near the border with Maine.



He says investing in cost-share programs will allow local producers to expand their businesses and that growing the agriculture sector will benefit New Brunswickers long after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vickers is highlighting his family roots in the farming industry, saying he understands farmers' work ethic, values and struggles.



Party leaders are beginning to define themselves to voters as New Brunswick's election campaign enters its third day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is positioning himself as consistent and trustworthy, and as someone focused on making New Brunswickers more prosperous.