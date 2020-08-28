N.B. Liberals promise to try and prevent nurse drain from health-care system

Health care continues to be a major issue on New Brunswick's election campaign trail.



Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said today in Fredericton if his party forms government, he'll negotiate a contract for the province's nurses that is fair, respectful and ensures workplace safety.



He says salaries must be competitive to stem the outflow of nursing graduates from the province.



The New Brunswick Nurses Union issued a statement today lamenting how its members are forced to work short-staffed and under stressful conditions.



Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said today in Saint Leonard if re-elected, his government would protect the province's natural environment and encourage the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.

Green Leader David Coon announced this morning that a Green government will expand the use of team-based medicine to ensure that New Brunswickers have greater access to primary healthcare and can find a family doctor.



This afternoon, Elections New Brunswick is expected to release the final list of candidates for all 49 of the province's constituencies.

