N.B. long-term care home says two residents died after testing positive for COVID-19
A long-term care facility in Saint John, N.B., says two of its residents died last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Seniors services company Shannex said Sunday that a resident of Parkland Saint John retirement complex died last Thursday and another died Friday.
The company apologized for the delay in reporting the deaths, adding that identifying whether a resident died from COVID-19 can be complicated.
The two deaths at Parkland Saint John have not been added to the Health Department's list of COVID-related deaths, which includes a total of 13 fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus.
New Brunswick health authorities have reported a total of four COVID-related deaths at the Saint John facility.
A spokesperson from the Health Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.