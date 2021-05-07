N.B. makes online course on the responsible serving, selling of liquor mandatory

As part of amendments to the Liquor Control Act tabled in 2020, an online course on responsible practices in the serving and selling of liquor will become mandatory on September 1st.

A release says the course, which will be delivered by the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, is now available for owners of licenced establishment who want their staff to get a jump on the new training.

The course has been approved by MADD Canada as meeting national curriculum standards, and will be offered free until March 31st, 2022 thanks to $150,000 in support from the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

Information on how to access the new training course for bartenders and servers is available on the association's website.

Additional amendments include allowing the sale of liquor with food orders for take-out or delivery, which was allowed temporarily under the mandatory order of the state of emergency.