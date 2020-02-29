N.B. man charged with murder after body found in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent

A 33-year-old man from eastern New Brunswick has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of 67-year-old Elias Bastarache last week in Ste-Marie-de-Kent.

Richibucto RCMP were called to a home on Route 515 in the community at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 21, for a report of a sudden death.

It was determined that the man died as the result of a homicide.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a search was conducted at a home in St-Edouard-de-Kent on Wednesday, and a suspect was arrested in the nearby community of Dixon Point.

On Friday, Marcel Savoie appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 27.