N.B. man claims second big lottery payout with Lotto Max second prize

Freddie Savoie of Brantville, N.B. won his second big lottery payout when he split the second prize of the New Year's Eve Lotto Max draw.

A release from Atlantic Lottery says Savoie took home $389,696.60 in that draw, after winning approximately $90,000 on Lotto 6/49 a number of years ago.

Savoie's win was shared with another ticket sold in Quebec and marks the second major Lotto Max win claimed so far in 2020.

Atlantic Lottery says two MAXMILLIONS prizes, worth half a million dollars each were sold in New Brunswick for the January 7 draw, but these have not yet been claimed.

The winning ticket was sold at Dépanneur C.M. in Tracadie-Sheila, N.B., and the retailer will receive a one per cent seller's prize.