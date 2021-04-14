N.B. Multicultural Council receives $900,000 from the ACOA

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is giving more than $900,000 to the New Brunswick Multicultural Council Inc. (NBMC).

A release says the non-repayable grant will support skills training and experience-based learning to help newcomers enter the workforce.

The ACOA says the project, which will create nine direct jobs, will help grow New Brunswick's labour pool while fostering greater inclusion and newcomer retention.

The NBMC is the umbrella organization of all multicultural settlement associations in the province.