N.B. police ask for independent review after officer kills Indigenous woman

A 26-year-old Indigenous woman from British Columbia has been shot and killed by police in northwestern New Brunswick.



The Edmundston Police Force says it received a request to check on a woman's well-being at an apartment building early Thursday morning.



The force says the officer who responded to the call encountered a ``woman holding a knife who made threats.''



It says the officer fired a weapon and attempted to resuscitate the woman, who was from Port Alberni, B.C., but she was pronounced dead at the scene.



The force says it's asking for an independent review of the shooting, and New Brunswick RCMP will help with the investigation as ``a matter of accountability.''



First Nations groups identified the woman as Chantel Moore.