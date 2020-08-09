N.B. premier Higgs confirmed as Progressive Conservative party nominee

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative Party has confirmed Premier Blaine Higgs as its candidate in the Quispamsis riding.



The party held a nomination event Saturday morning in Quispamsis, N.B., about 20 kilometres from Saint John.



The event comes amid widespread speculation that the premier may soon call a provincial election.



Higgs said earlier this week that he still hadn't decided if he'll hold three possible byelections by mid-October or send New Brunswickers to the polls in a general election.



Provincial Health Minister Ted Flemming and MLA Gary Crossman were also confirmed Saturday as the Progressive Conservative nominees in their respective ridings.



The party's executive director Andrea Johnson says two other nominees were confirmed Saturday afternoon.