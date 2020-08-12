N.B. premier says snap election coming if opposition won't sign 'stability' deal

New Brunswick's premier says he's willing to call an election as early as next week if opposition parties refuse a deal to keep his minority government in power until the fall of 2022, or until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Blaine Higgs told reporters today he would "absolutely" call an election if talks fail, adding he needs all three opposition parties to agree not to topple his government.

The premier says he is concerned Green Leader David Coon has already rejected the proposal before talks begin.

On Monday, the Progressive Conservative leader proposed that he and the leaders of the opposition parties sign a formal agreement not to trigger an election until September 2022 or no earlier than 30 days after the pandemic is declared over by public health officials.

Negotiations between the Conservatives, Liberals, Greens and People's Alliance are set to begin Wednesday, with further talks scheduled for Thursday and Friday if necessary.

Higgs says early fall is an opportunity to hold an election, as there is a "lull" in the rate of infections from the novel coronavirus in the province.