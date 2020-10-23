N.B. RCMP offering Eagle Feather to swear legal oaths
The New Brunswick RCMP is offering citizens the option of holding an Eagle Feather when providing statements or being interviewed.
Indigenous culture believes the Eagle flies highest and closest to the creator, and Eagle Feathers are revered as they represent that connection and demand the holder tell the truth.
The use of Eagle Feathers will be phased in across the province, and all clients will have the option of swearing oaths and affirmations with them