N.B. RCMP probe suspicious death of 29-year-old man after reported invasion

The RCMP is investigating what they say is a suspicious death of a 29-year-old man in Waasis, about 25 kilometres south of Fredericton.



Police said officers from the Oromocto detachment responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a home invasion at a residence on Route 655.



RCMP say one or more armed individuals had entered the residence and fled before police arrived and found the 29-year-old's body.



An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.



Investigators say they believe the home invasion and suspicious death are linked.



Police say the investigation is ongoing.