N.B. records 21st COVID-19 related death, 15 new cases on Tuesday

Public Health announced the 21st COVID-19 related death and 15 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Officials say the individual in their 80s was a resident of Manoir Belle Vu in Edmundston.

The cases reported February 9th include two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), three in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), and 10 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Six of the new cases in Zone 4 are related to the outbreak at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

The 183 active cases, up one from 182 on Monday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 31

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 5

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 12

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 131

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 2

Government also announced a fourth New Brunswick case of the COVID-19 UK variant was confirmed in an international travel-related case that was previously reported in Zone 1 (Moncton Region).

Officials say the person has been self-isolating and continues to do so.

There are seven people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

1,361 infections have been reported in the province overall, with 21 deaths and 1,156 people who have recovered after testing positive.

As of Monday, 18,643 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick and 5,347 people have received both required doses.