N.B. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

New Brunswick Pubic Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in on Monday.

Officials say ten of the cases are in New Brunswick, including two close contacts of previous cases and a travel-related case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and five close contacts of previous cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

There are also two cases under investigation in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and a travel-related case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) where the individual is outside New Brunswick.

With eight recoveries also reported, the number of active COVID-19 infections stands at 118.

Six patients are in hospital in New Brunswick, including two in ICU, and four patients are being treated in hospitals elsewhere.

Public Health says it is revising the number of COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick after a previously reported case in Zone 6 was accounted for in another province.

To date, there have been 2,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.