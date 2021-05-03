N.B. reports 38th COVID-19 related death, 15 new cases Monday

Public Health is reporting New Brunswick's 38th COVID-19 related death and 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials confirmed a resident over 90-years old at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, has died as a result of COVID-19.

The 15 new cases reported Monday include a case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) that is a close contact of a previously confirmed case, as well as a travel-related case, a close contact of a previous case and a case under investigation in Zone 2 (Saint John Region).

There are five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region), including two travel-related cases and three close contacts of previous cases, along with three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) that are linked to the outbreak at Pavillon Beau-Lieu.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton Region) and the two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) are travel related.

With eight recoveries also reported Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick stands at 142, with six patients in hospital and two being treated in ICU.

Government says residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence at UNB are being tested again today, and if today's results are all negative, their isolation could be lifted as early as Wednesday.

Residents and staff of Magee House were tested Sunday and Public Health is awaiting results.

The isolation period for Magee House individuals who have tested negative throughout the process could end on Sunday May 8th.

Restrictions on access to UNB, STU and NBCC in Fredericton were lifted on Sunday May 2nd.