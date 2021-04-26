N.B. reports case of India variant and seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting a confirmed case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 as well as seven new cases of the virus on Monday.

Officials say the previously reported case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) was confirmed to be the India variant by the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's microbiology laboratory in Moncton.

The seven new COVID-19 cases include three close contacts of previously confirmed cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), a close contact of a previous case and a case under investigation in Zone 3 and two close contacts of previously confirmed cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

With 15 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 122, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 12

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 18

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region):12

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 70

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 9

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are seven people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including three people in ICU.

On Monday, Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at UNB in Fredericton.

Six cases are related to this outbreak, and residents, family members and staff were tested Sunday afternoon, while testing of residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence will take place Tuesday after exposure to a COVID-19 case.

All the residents are self-isolating and Public Health officials are working with university officials to provide support and to further asses the current COVID-19 situation on campus.