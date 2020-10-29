N.B. reports four new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak at seniors residence

Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

One of the cases is in the Four Seasons Residence, an adult special care home near Campbellton, N.B., leading officials to declare an outbreak in the home.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says all residents and staff at the facility have been given rapid testing.



Russell says there is one new case in the Moncton area and the others are all in or around Campbellton.



There are currently 51 active cases in the province, and four people are being treated in hospital.



Russell says New Brunswickers who travel outside the province for work will be directed to self-isolate upon return but can reduce the time by voluntary testing.