N.B. reports second COVID-19 death in the province, three new confirmed cases

Public health officials in New Brunswick say another person has died as a result of COVID-19, the second death in the province linked to the pandemic.



Officials say the victim was in their 80s and from the Campbellton region.



Authorities say the person was connected to the ongoing outbreak in the area and was a resident of the Manoir de la Vallee before being hospitalized.



Three new cases were reported in the same region, two are Campbellton Regional Hospital employees and another is a worker from the long-term care residence.



The latest cases bring the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 157, with 126 people having recovered from the infection.



Officials say four patients are hospitalized, and one is in an intensive care unit.