N.B. requires community masks in public buildings; no new cases of COVID-19

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

To date, New Brunswick has 136 confirmed cases of the virus, with 15 active cases and one death.

120 people have recovered and there have been 32,818 negative test results.

In a release, government says the state of emergency mandatory order which allows the province to move to the next phase of its recovery plan was renewed and revised today.

Public Health says effective on Tuesday June 9, anyone entering a building open to the general public in New Brunswick will be required to wear a community face mask that covers their mouth and nose.

The province says the following restrictions have been eased effective Friday June 5:

- Indoor gatherings in private homes of ten people or fewer;

- Outdoor public gatherings of 50 or fewer will be permitted with physical distancing;

- Religious services may take place with a capacity of 50 or fewer and physical distancing;

- Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services will increase;

- Outdoor visits with up to two visitors for residents in long-term care facilities will be permitted with physical distancing;

- Low-contact team sports will be permitted;

In addition, swimming pools, saunas and waterparks will be permitted to open with a limit of 50 people per separate activity area.

Gyms, yoga and dance studios, rinks and indoor recreational facilities will be permitted to open with the same gathering limit as swimming pools and saunas, and a limit of 50 spectators.

Pool Halls and bowling alleys can also open effective on Friday.

These restrictions are being lifted for all areas of the province, except for the Campbellton-Restigouche Region, which remains in the orange phase of economic recovery.

The 15 active cases of COVID-19 are all in the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.