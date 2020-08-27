N.B. Return to School plan for high school students promotes blended learning

New Brunswick's Return to School plan for students in Grades 9-12 includes blended learning methods, which combines instruction in-class and at home.

A release states there will not be a one-size fits all approach across the roughly 70 high schools in the province, with plans varying according to student population and available space.

The province says students at schools that can provide physical distancing may be scheduled to attend class each day, with students in other schools attending at minimum every other day to facilitate physical distancing.

All students registered in a class will continue learning full-time and will collaborate with their teachers and classmates throughout the day, both in class and at home.

When virtual courses are offered, student attendance will be taken, including a check-in and follow-up for all students in the class.

Government says each high school student will be expected to bring their own electronic device to class to support blended learning.

To increase access to virtual learning for students, but especially for those in rural communities, alternate learning spaces will be made available, either in a school or in other community facilities.

More details on these spaces will be provided through the schools in the coming weeks.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's Laptop Subsidy Program is available to students from low- and middle-income families who require a laptop through the Parent Portal.

Families not eligible for a subsidy are still able to benefit from the department's special rate by purchasing a device through the program.

More information is available by calling 1-833-901-1963 or by emailing EECDRTS-EDPERAE@gnb.ca.