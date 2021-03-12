N.B. says people 85 and up can now book for COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies

New Brunswick has announced that people 85 and older can contact pharmacists to set up appointments for their first COVID-19 vaccines starting today.



Officials say vaccinations will begin March 17, and nearly every pharmacy in the province will be part of the upcoming phase of New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccine plan targeting people living in the community.



Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the vaccine will first be available to the 15,000 New Brunswicker aged 85 and up, with immunizations for others to follow in the coming months.



The announcement came as provincial health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19.



Both the new infections are in the Moncton area and are currently under investigation.



The province now has 34 active cases of the disease.