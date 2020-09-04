N.B. school operational plans available online

Operational plans for schools across the province were released on Thursday.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development says it has collaborated with Public Health, WorkSafeNB and partners across the education system to develop plans to mitigate health and safety risks to students and staff.

A release states each of the 294 schools in the system has developed individual operational plans that take their student population, facilities and the needs of their community into account.

The province says the Return to School plan and guides are living documents and as new discoveries, research or information becomes available, they will be updated to reflect any changes in government directives.

Parents are encouraged to visit the website of their child's school or school district for more information.