N.B. serial killer seeks day parole

A notorious New Brunswick murderer dubbed the "Monster of the Miramichi" is seeking day parole – sending shockwaves through those closest to a series of deadly crimes.

As of August, Allan Legere continues to serve time in prison for a violent and murderous rampage in the late 1980s following his escape from custody. However, a hearing concerning day parole for Legere is scheduled to happen in September.

In 1989, Legere was serving time for the 1986 murder of shopkeeper John Glendenning; however, he managed to escape guards and went on to terrorize New Brunswick for seven months.

Complaining of an earache, Legere was taken to the Georges Dumont Hospital in Moncton. Inside a washroom at the hospital, he freed himself from his handcuffs and leg irons and ran past guards – fleeing the hospital.

Legere committed arson, rape and four additional murders while he was on the run for seven months. He killed two elderly people – a shopkeeper, Annie Flam, and a priest, Father James Smith – as well as Donna and Linda Daughney.

Legere was on his way back to Miramichi from Saint John when he was captured. He had taken a truck driver hostage, but he surrendered when police caught him at a roadblock.

Legere was kept in a special handling unit at a super maximum-security prison in Quebec; however, reports from 2015 indicate he was moved to a prison in Edmonton, Alberta.

Now in his 70's, Legere has applied for day parole – which allows offenders to take part in community-based activities to prepare for release on full parole. Additionally, there is also potential for offenders to be housed in a halfway house.

CTV News recently received a copy of a parole board notice that was sent to an individual with knowledge of Legere's crimes. The recipient of the notice describes himself as a survivor who continues to experience suffering related to Legere's rampage, in addition to a continued fear for his safety.

Meanwhile, the parole board notice does not guarantee Legere will be granted day parole; however it has once again reminded victims' families and communities of the crimes committed decades ago.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Brandon Young & Marie Adsett)