N.B. State of Emergency extended; Class 5 permits renewable online

Government extended the provincial State of Emergency in New Brunswick for an additional 14 days.

A release issued Thursday states cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee approved the extension.

The province says the renewed declaration of emergency under the Emergency Measures Act contains a clause which allows drivers to renew their Class 5 permit to do so online.

Drivers who need to renew their permit will be able to online beginning May 21.

The photograph on the driver's current Class 5 permit will be used so the licence can be renewed.