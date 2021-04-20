N.B. to create professional care homes for children with complex needs

The Department of Social Development will establish professional care homes across New Brunswick to provide full-time care to the children with complex needs in its care.

A release states the aim of the homes is to fill an identified gap in the continuum of care for these children.

The province plans to establish eight homes by the end of the year, with more possible based on an assessment of the first phase.

Government says a recruitment process will be launched in the coming weeks to thoroughly vet interested individuals.