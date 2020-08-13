N.B. to hold Canada's first jury selection and full trial in COVID-19 pandemic

New Brunswick will hold the first jury selection and full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced court operations nationwide.

The Justice Department says jury selection for the fitness hearing of the man accused of killing two Fredericton Police officers and two civilians in Fredericton in August 2018 is set to begin on Monday.

Andrea Anderson-Mason, Attorney General of New Brunswick says holding a complete jury trial in the midst of a pandemic is something the province can be proud of.

The province says several steps have been taken to ensure the hearing can be done safely, including:

- acquiring larger spaces and creating temporary courtrooms to allow for physical distancing;

- implementing pre-trial screening for jurors to limit the number of people that must physically attend jury selection;

- assigning a barcode to jury candidates so they can register digitally to reduce the amount of time spent on site during selection;

- implementing health screening and contact tracing;

Government says not everyone who is called for jury duty is selected, but under normal circumstances those summonsed must be present for the selection process.

Those who fail to appear can be held in contempt of court and may face a fine of up to $1,000, or any other penalty that a judge may impose in contempt proceedings.