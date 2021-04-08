N.B. vaccine rollout expands to 70-74-year olds

New Brunwickers between the ages of 70 and 74 are now eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Government said Wednesday individuals in this age group can now book an appointment online through either of Vitalité or Horizon Health Network or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell is reminding residents that only people who are part of an eligible group are allowed to make an appointment, and those who book an appointment at a clinic before they are eligible will be turned away.

The province says a family member or caregiver can make an appointment on behalf of someone in an eligible group.