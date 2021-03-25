N.B. vaccine rollout expands to cross-border workers, people over 75

New Brunswick is expanding its vaccine rollout to include rotational workers, truck drivers, regular cross-border commuters and anyone over 75.

In a release Wednesday, Public Health says individuals in these groups can now book an appointment to be vaccinated at a pharmacy.

Government says regular cross border commuters can use their multi-use travel registration, truck drivers can use a Class 1 licence and rotational workers can use their travel registration confirmation as proof of eligibility for the vaccine.

A caregiver or family member can make an appointment for someone over 75.

Anyone who is self-isolating is asked to indicate this to pharmacy staff when making a vaccine appointment.