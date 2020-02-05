N.B. woman feels lucky injuries weren't worse after ice crashed through her windshield

A woman was driving home this past weekend when she says ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and smashed through her windshield.

Brittny Goddard only sustained minor injuries, but it could have been much worse.

While driving on the Salisbury backroad on Sunday, just a few minutes from home, she crossed paths with a pickup truck towing a trailer.

"I just seen the trailer go by and my first thought was 'wow he was really close to my side of the road and he was going really fast,'" Goddard said.

That's when she says a sheet of ice flew off the oncoming vehicle and crashed through her front window.

"My windshield was smashed and first thing I did was look in the mirror and I had blood on my face," Goddard said.

She was in tears and disbelief, sitting in a pile of glass and picking the pieces out of her hair and her face.

"I was in so much shock, I just kinda sat there," Goddard said.

Goddard says she's unsure if the truck ever saw the impact, but it kept going and she was unable to get the drivers' information.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution to make sure the glass wasn't embedded too far her skin.

She's thankful she was wearing her glasses.

"So many things that kinda run through your head," Goddard said. "This could've happened, that could've happened. Like, I could've lost my vision if I wasn't wearing my glasses."

Her story has now been shared on Facebook almost nine thousand times.

Goddard hopes her story will serve as a reminder to everyone to take those few minutes to clean snow off their vehicles before getting behind the wheel to avoid any more injuries -- or worse.

"Please clean your vehicles off, because this could happen to someone you love, your family, you never know," Goddard said. "And it could've been a lot worse."

She's still processing a startling experience, but she's grateful she made it out okay.

Goddard's harrowing story is real eye-opener for those who may not properly clean off their vehicles.

And, with the possibility of more icy weather coming to the region later this week, it's a timely reminder as well.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker)